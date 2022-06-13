BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – The Stringer community will get fiber internet access.

Officials with internet provider, TEC, said crews have already broken ground on construction that will extend broadband access to Stringer.

Stringer Chamber of Commerce President Lindsey Ricketson said the community will be able to download a movie or TV show in minutes, rather than overnight.

TEC officials said once completed, the project will connect 1,000 customers to fiber internet, home security and phone services.