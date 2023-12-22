FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The fifth suspect wanted for his connection to a deadly shooting at Club 195 in late October has been arrested.

Forrest County deputies said Cedric Javon Wheeler, 25, of Hattiesburg was arrested by the Hattiesburg Police Department on Thursday, December 21.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Jail Docket, Wheeler was charged with possession by a convicted felon, fugitive of another jurisdiction, and attempted aggravated assault.

Wheeler appeared in court Friday morning. His bond was set at $500,000 for the attempted aggravated assault charge. He was denied bond for the other two charges.