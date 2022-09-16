HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Staff with the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum are reminding visitors that there are cameras at the attraction after multiple figurines have been stolen or damaged in the last few weeks.

They said children aren’t the ones damaging or stealing the figurines, it’s adults. They said the cost to replace the figurines adds up over time. Additionally, staff said people travel from other cities to see the attraction, and that visitors don’t want to see half of the museum’s items either broken or missing.

Camera footage showed three people who staff believe either stole or damaged figurines at the museum.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)

This isn’t the first time the museum has had an issue with stolen figurines. In December 2021, staff said figurines were being stolen and trash was being left at the attraction.