LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A new state of the art fire and emergency training facility in Lamar County is now operational.

It’s biggest benefit is for live fire abilities. Until now, the the closest live fire academy was at the academy in the Jackson-metro area. The four story building cost $850,000 to build and is located in Northeast Lamar County.

“We built it with the intention of sharing with other counties. If other counties or municipalities want to reach out to train here, we would love for them to have the opportunity to do that,” said Lamar County Fire coordinator Kyle Hill.

“We make a lot of calls, wrecks, EMS and so forth. On fires, being able to keep those skills sharp in training in a facility like this one is crucial to our fire departments statewide to maintain that skill set,” said State Fire Academy executive director Terry Wages.

Fire officials said the new facility is really going to help volunteer fire departments, who don’t have as much assess to training facilities.