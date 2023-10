HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police and firefighters need the public’s help for information related to a fire at Vernon Dahmer Park.

Investigators said the fire caused structural damage to the pavilion at the park. The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 5.

Hattiesburg police and firefighters need help related to a fire at Vernon Dahmer Park. (WHLT)

Anyone with information about the fire can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.