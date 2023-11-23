JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a cabin fire on Wednesday, November 22.

The fire happened around 6:00 p.m. on Joe Perrett Road. When firefighters arrived at the location, they saw a wooden cabin on fire with two homes close to the structure.

The cabin sustained severe structural damage, but the firefighters were able to save the two nearby homes.

According to officials, the homeowner stated there was a wood and tin smoker just in front of the cabin in which he was cooking when the fire began. The smoker may have contributed to the fire.

No injuries were reported.