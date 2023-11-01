JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A fire damaged a shed filled with ammunition, guns, gun powder, and gasoline in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1. The shed was located in the 4400 block of Sharon Road near a home.

Officials said one of the homeowners woke up to the sound of small explosions and saw the fire coming from the shed. The shed had ammunition, guns, gun powder, gasoline, a four wheeler, and other items inside.

A fire damaged a shed filled with ammunition, guns, gun powder, and gasoline in Jones County. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

A fire damaged a shed filled with ammunition, guns, gun powder, and gasoline in Jones County. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

A fire damaged a shed filled with ammunition, guns, gun powder, and gasoline in Jones County. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire safely. No injuries were reported.