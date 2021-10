LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County officials are moving forward with the upcoming fire training facility.

According to Pine Belt News, the facility will be behind the Lamar County Emergency Operations Center on Center Industrial Row in Purvis. Work is expected to begin next week.

The new facility will give fire officials the ability to do a lot of non-fire training, such as emergency medical training, search and rescue training, and HAZMAT training.