JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to two fires in Jones and Forrest counties on Monday, February 14.

The Ovett Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on County Line Road in Forrest County around 4:30 a.m. The double wide mobile home was engulfed in flames, but no injuries were reported.

Around 4:50 a.m., the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at Mr. T’s Dairy Bar in Jones County. The building was only partially in flames when they arrived, but firefighters fought the fire for over three hours. No injuries were reported, ,and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will investigate the fire.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Pleasant Ridge, Hebron, Soso, Shady Grove and Powers volunteer fire departments and the Laurel Fire Department also responded to the business fire.