JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire on Highway 529 in the Hebron community Monday afternoon.

When they arrived after 2:00 p.m., firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the center of the home. They used more than 20,000 gallons of water in order to put the fire out.

The homeowner and his wife were not home at the time of the fire. A neighbor spotted the smoke coming from the home and called 911.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

No one was injured during the incident.