Firefighters respond to house fire in Jones County

JONES, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Jones County volunteer firefighters battled a structure fire at 44 Soso-Big Creek Road in Pleasant Ridge Community.
Investigators said homeowner, Dusty Todd, and his wife were home at the time the incident. They reported the fire started in a back bedroom where a space heater was being used.
The home sustained damage from the blaze. No injuries were reported.
