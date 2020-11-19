Firefighters respond to house fire in Jones County

JONES, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Jones County volunteer firefighters battled a structure fire at 44 Soso-Big Creek Road in Pleasant Ridge Community.

Investigators said homeowner, Dusty Todd, and his wife were home at the time the incident. They reported the fire started in a back bedroom where a space heater was being used.

The home sustained damage from the blaze. No injuries were reported.

