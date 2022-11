JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire on Thursday, November 17.

The fire happened at a home on Smith Bonner Road. According to investigators, the home and a Ford F-150 were damaged by the fire.

The homeowner was not at home at the time of the incident. Two cats were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.