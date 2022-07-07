OVETT, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Ovett on Wednesday, July 6.

The fire happened at a home on Turner Road. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

According to firefighters, the homeowner and his family were not at home during the time of the fire. A neighbor saw the smoke and called 911.

One firefighter had minor injuries but did not seek medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

The cause of the fire is under investigation.