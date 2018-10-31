Firefighters respond to shop fire in Jones County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council [ + - ]

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) - Firefighters in Jones County responded to a shop fire Monday morning.

According to Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council, the fire happened at a concrete block shop on Crocker Road around 11:00 a.m.

The homeowner reportedly told Ovett and Glade volunteer firefighters he was removing tools from the shed. When he came back about an hour later, he found the building burning.

Bumgardner said the structure was a total loss, but the surrounding buildings were not damaged. Officials said no injuries have been reported.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the fire.