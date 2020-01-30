Firefighters respond to shop fire in Powers community

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters responded to a fire at a shop in the Powers community Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 2038 Highway 184 around 2:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they could see flames coming through the roof of the structure. They were able to prevent injuries and further damage by protecting four propane tanks from the fire.

Powers, M & M, Glade, Rustin and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, as well as the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.