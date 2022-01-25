HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Fire Department is hiring firefighters.
The starting salary for a Hattiesburg firefighter is $30,000 to $33,000, depending on education level. Academy recruits will be paid a salary based on $25,000.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Successfully complete the Physical Agility Test before taking the Civil Service Exam
- Be 18 or older
- Be a United States citizen
- Have a high school diploma or GED
- Have no felony convictions or misdemeanor students
- Possess a valid driver’s license
Applications and more information can be found here. The deadline to apply is March 11.