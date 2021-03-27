First African American Woman to lead Army ROTC program at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Colonel Sheila Varnado had an Army career that took her around the world. She was stationed in seven different states including Alabama, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi and two countries.

She says her army experience taught her the value of teamwork.

“I would not have grown as a person the way I did grow because of my army experience”

Upon her retirement from the Army, she served as President of the African American Military History Museum.

In September 2001, she was assigned to be senior personnel planner for Operation Iraqi Freedom while deployed in Kuwait.

Colonel Varnado was also the first African American Woman to lead the ROTC program at USM.

“It was a moment that I found I was prepared for because the army had trained me by that time, I had been in the army 25 years and all of the years of training and preparation I found I was equipped to do what was required”, said Colonel Sheila Varnado, Retired US Army.