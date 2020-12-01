First Black woman elected president of Panhellenic Council at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – History has been made on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi as the first black was appointed to serve as the president of the university’s College of Panhellenic Council (CPC). Mina Burton, a junior at USM, said she is honored to be elected president by her peers.

“I idolize a lot of the people who held this position before, and so I was very humbled and grateful first and foremost to be elected, that people saw these leadership qualities for myself, and people trusted me to hold this position is just the biggest honor,” said Burton.

The CPC is made up of eight sorority chapters. They are part of the National Panhellenic Conference, which started in 1902. They organize educational based programs, community outreach and recruitment.

Burton sees becoming president as the perfect opportunity to inspire hope and focus on increasing diversity within the CPC.

“I think because I am a Black woman, I think that being chosen to represent the entire CPC community as a whole. I think that in itself kind of makes a statement just because we haven’t been the most welcoming group in the past historically.”

Burton previously served as educational char for the sorority Chi Omega. She plans to create a safe space for diversity and empower women of all backgrounds to join CPC.

“During my term, I really would like to see an increase in the number of women we have in the CPC community, and I also want women already in the community to feel more comfortable, like they can speak up when they feel like someone says something that upsets them or offends them and to feel like they can be their true authentic self.”

