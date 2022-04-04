HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police made five unrelated arrests on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Brandon Rancifer, 28, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and had an active warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was arrested at the intersection of 4th and North Streets.

Nevin Turner, 22, of Hattiesburg was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. He was arrested on Highway 49.

Aaron Boyles, 44, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on an active Forrest County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He was arrested on Broadway Drive.

Elijah Hall, 25, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was arrested at the intersection of McInnis and Broadway Drive.

Dustin Yarbrough, 28, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm. He also had an active warrant from Lamar County. He was also arrested at McInnis and Broadway Drive.

Three guns were recovered in total. They were all booked into the Forrest County Jail.