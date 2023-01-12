ELISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Two adults and three minors were taken by ambulance to a hospital following a crash with a dump truck in Ellisville on Wednesday, January 11.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Highway 29 and Augusta Road. Response crews found a dump truck on the side of the road and an extended crew cab pickup in the middle of the road. Both had major damage.
The front passenger of the pickup required extrication from the vehicle. All five were taken by ambulance to an emergency department.