ELISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Two adults and three minors were taken by ambulance to a hospital following a crash with a dump truck in Ellisville on Wednesday, January 11.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at Highway 29 and Augusta Road. Response crews found a dump truck on the side of the road and an extended crew cab pickup in the middle of the road. Both had major damage.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Ellisville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Ellisville Police Department)

The front passenger of the pickup required extrication from the vehicle. All five were taken by ambulance to an emergency department.