MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A head-on crash between two cars left five people injured on Friday, April 22.

Jones County officials said the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. on Ovett Moselle Road. The crash involved a Chevrolet pickup truck with three occupants and a Ford Mustang with two occupants.

According to responders, all occupants suffered mild to moderate injuries and were taken to an emergency department. The road was blocked for about an hour after the crash while the area was cleared.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Moselle, Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded.