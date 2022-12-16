HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Train rides at the Hattiesburg Zoo will be on hold after recent severe storms caused flooding that damaged the tracks.

Leaders with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission (HCC) said severe storms that swept through the city on Wednesday, December 14 caused Gordon’s Creek to flood, which undermined about 75 feet of train tracks.

Neither of the zoo’s trains were damaged. Additionally, none of the animals housed at the zoo were harmed. The lanterns on display during Lights of the Wild weren’t damaged either because staff worked to protect them before the storms.

HCC leaders said they’re working with government entities to make a plan for train repairs. But for the time being, they said train rides will be on hold at the zoo.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

Lights of the Wild will be held as scheduled December 16 through 23. Guests will be presented with a train ride voucher that can be used until November 30, 2023.