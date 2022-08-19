FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case.

Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

KCSO detectives used today’s advanced DNA testing to gather more evidence in the case. Garry Dean Artman, 64, of Florida, was arrested in Mississippi in connection to Hammack’s murder. Officials said he could face charges of homicide open murder, homicide felony murder and criminal sexual conduct 1st degree.

He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on Tuesday, August 16. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail while he waits to be extradited back to Michigan.