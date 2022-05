LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man drowned in Lamar County on Wednesday, May 4.

Lamar County deputies responded to a 911 call around 4:56 p.m. near the Main Lake at Lake Serene. The caller said a man’s canoe flipped and he didn’t come back up.

Several other response crews showed up to help locate the man. The canoe was found, but the man’s body wasn’t found until about 8:02 p.m.

Deputies identified the victim as a 42-year-old Florida man.