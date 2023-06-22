FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida woman was arrested after a chase in the Pine Belt.

Forrest County deputies said the chase happened on Tuesday, June 20 on Interstate 59. According to investigators, deputies chased the woman from Forrest County to Jones County. The chase ended in Jones County.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Crystal Mitchell, of Pembroke, Florida. She was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving and neglect of a child.

Investigators said Mitchell is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center awaiting first appearance before a judge. They said she is also a fugitive with felony warrants from Manatee County, Florida.