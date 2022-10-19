FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, October 14, Flowood Officer Zachary Rodney and his K9 Gurly were involved in an accident in Hattiesburg.

Captain Jimmy Hall, with the Flowood Police Department, said Rodney suffered severe injuries because of this accident. Rodney was airlifted from Hattiesburg to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. K9 was also injured and required medical treatment.

Hall said Rodney underwent several surgeries over the last few days and has a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by a fellow officer to help offset his expenses.