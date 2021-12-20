Food donations delivered to Hattiesburg food pantry after month-long drive, (Courtesy: Waitr App).

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Food delivery service Waitr partnered with local Hattiesburg restaurants to collect food donations for the holidays.

Participating restaurants included Crescent City Grill, Breadsmith, El Rayo, Sully’s Hattiesburg and Sully’s Petal. Non-perishable foods like canned tuna, beans, soup, peanut butter, cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables and bottle water were collected during the month-long drive.

Food donations delivered to Hattiesburg food pantry after month-long drive, (Courtesy: Waitr App).

Food donations delivered to Hattiesburg food pantry after month-long drive, (Courtesy: Waitr App).

Food donations delivered to Hattiesburg food pantry after month-long drive, (Courtesy: Waitr App).

Food donations delivered to Hattiesburg food pantry after month-long drive, (Courtesy: Waitr App).

Food donations delivered to Hattiesburg food pantry after month-long drive, (Courtesy: Waitr App).

Waitr customers also had the option to donate financially during the drive. The company matched every donation that customers made.

The collected items were delivered on Monday, December 20 at the Edwards Street Fellowship Center Food Pantry.