HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The March of the Mayors food drive is being held in multiple Pine Belt cities.

Here’s what each city is accepting and where you can bring the items:

Collins – Bring spaghetti noodles to Ramey’s, City Hall or the Fire Station.

Columbia – Bring one-pound bags of dried beans to Walmart, Ramey's, Pic N Save or City Hall.

Ellisville – Bring one-pound boxes of granola bars to City Hall, Corner Market or Greer's Cash Saver.

Hattiesburg – Bring peanut butter to Corner Market, City Hall, Water Billing Officers, Fire Stations 6 and 8 or the Fire and Police Training Academy.

Laurel – Bring canned tuna to City Hall, any Laurel fire station, Laurel Police Stations, or Laurel-Jones County Library.

Magee – Bring spaghetti noodles to City Hall.

Petal – Bring canned fruit to City Hall or Corner Market.

– Bring to City Hall or Corner Market. Poplarville – Bring one-pound bags of rice to Greer’s Cash Saver, Poplarville Lower Elementary, the fire station, the Poplarville Police Department or City Hall.

Purvis – Bring canned green beans to Jesse Jayne Boutique.

Sumrall – Bring canned corn to City Hall or Ramey's Grocery Store.

Wiggins – Bring one-pound bags of rice to Venture Church, City Hall or Jack's Plant and Patio.

Donations will be accepted until Tuesday, March 8. Donations will go to the University of Southern Mississippi’s Eagles Nest, Edwards Street, Christian Services, Petal Children’s Task Force, Sumrall Food Pantry and Brother’s Keepers Ministries.