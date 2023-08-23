HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forbes.com rated the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) as the sixth-best employer in the state of Mississippi.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 workers at companies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“It’s not just recognition; it’s a reflection of the positive and inspiring environment we collectively create. Our passion, innovation, and commitment make our institution truly exceptional. I also feel confident that this achievement highlights the amazing support and excitement for our new President Dr. Joe Paul,” said Krystyna Varnado, Senior Associate Vice President, Human Resources at USM.

Participants in the rankings survey were asked if they would recommend their employer to others, and to evaluate their employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more. Participants also assessed employers beyond their own. All surveys were anonymous.

According to university officials, USM currently has approximately 2,150 full-time faculty and staff employees. With the addition of adjuncts, student workers and graduate assistants, the total is almost 4,500.

“Ultimately, what makes USM special are the students who transform the University from simply a workplace to a mission-based community. The students bring an energy to the campus and provide such purpose for what we do,” said Varnado.