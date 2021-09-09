Forbes ranks USM as state’s sixth-best workplace, first in education

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has been rated as the sixth-best employer in Mississippi and No. 1 statewide in the education industry by Forbes magazine.

In its annual “America’s Best Employers By State,” Forbes seeks to demonstrate how perceptions of companies differ from state-to-state based on local leadership and economies.

Krystyna Varnado, Senior Associate Vice President, Human Resources at USM, said, “It confirms that USM and the people who work here are special and perform in a way that distinguishes us from others,” she said. “It also further supports the realization that a great place to work is not just pay and benefits, but what we all give each other in the form of respect, collaboration, and community as well as the important role that culture plays.”

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile the third annual list of America’s Best Employers By State.

