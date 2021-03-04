Former Bay Springs city administrator sentenced for money laundering

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – The former City Clerk of Bay Springs was sentenced on Wednesday, March 3, for the federal crimes of money laundering and making false statements on a federal tax return. Randy James, 56, pled guilty to the charges on October 7, 2020.

James was sentenced to serve a total of 50 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $265,561.84 to the Office of the Mississippi State Auditor on behalf of the City of Bay Springs, as well as $95,000 in restitution to the IRS and $60,000 in restitution to RLI Surety. James was also ordered to pay $30,200 in fines and special assessments.

During 2017 and 2018, James was employed by the City of Bay Springs as City Clerk. He had control over certain financial aspects of the city. During this time, James admitted to embezzling more than $300,000 from the city by creating fraudulent invoices from fictitious companies for the costs of false services that were never approved or incurred by the city.

Prosecutors said James diverted city funds by obtaining checks from the city, cashing the checks at a local bank, and wiring those funds overseas to international scammers in the hope of winning money in a lottery scheme. He also made false statements on his personal 2018 Federal Income Tax Return by under-reporting gross receipts by $193,331.00.

The State Auditor’s Office previously issued a demand letter to James for $325,562 which included the amount of his embezzlement, plus interest and investigative costs. In his publicly filed plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, James agreed to pay a total of $420,562 in restitution.

“I’m grateful for the teamwork displayed by our federal partners in this case. This case is an example of one person embezzling a large amount of money from a small town. Those kinds of actions can have devastating effects on the taxpayers. We are committed to putting a stop to this,” said State Auditor Shad White.