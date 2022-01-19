Former Covington County Emergency Manager arrested for fraud, embezzlement

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Former Covington County Emergency Manager Gregory Sanford was arrested after being indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.

According to State Auditor Shad White, Sanford created false invoices for nonexistent work. The invoices were paid by the county, and Sanford allegedly converted the money for his own use.

Investigators also believe Sanford knowingly submitted false employee timesheets, claiming employees had worked hours that they didn’t.

Sanford was also presented with a demand letter for $17,063.59 that includes interest and investigative expenses.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.