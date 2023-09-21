ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Special agents from the State Auditor’s office arrested the former Deputy City Clerk for Ellisville.

State Auditor Shad White announced Emerald Wuertz has been charged with embezzlement.

Wuertz is accused of altering customers’ payments to their water accounts to embezzle funds meant to pay their water bills. According to White, she would delete a customer’s cash payment after it was entered and take the cash.

Upon arrest, Wuertz was served with a demand to repay $41,246.20.

“Thank you to the investigators on my team who work to uncover and stop theft of taxpayer dollars around the state,” said White. “We will continue to work with prosecutors, who decide when to charge an individual with a crime.”

Wuertz faces up to 10 years and $25,000 in fines, if convicted.