Former Hattiesburg Fire Chief dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg announced former Hattiesburg Fire Chief George Herrington has died.

Herrington began his career in 1982 when he joined the Hattiesburg Fire Department. He was appointed to Fire Chief in 1991 and served until 2001.

All flags at city facilities have been lowered in his honor.

Herrington’s funeral will be held on Saturday, November 27 at Temple Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m.