Former Hattiesburg mayoral candidate arrested after search of nightclub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Hattiesburg mayoral candidate has been arrested and charged with three offenses. According to the Pine Belt News, officials from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Bureau of Enforcement executed a warrant at Stacy Daniels’ nightclub regarding illegal sales of alcohol.

According to ABC officials, undercover agents bought alcoholic beverages from inside Club Empire on September 11, which has a permit to sell beer but does not have an ABC permit to sell alcoholic beverages.

Daniels was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of illegal gambling receipts and currency.

In addition, Corey Austin was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages with intent to sell without permit and possession of alcoholic beverages on a beer-permitted premise, and Nakyla Payton was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply.

Daniels ran in the Democratic primary election against LaKeylah White and Vanessa J. Jones.