HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) is mourning the loss of former Police Chief Frazier Bolton.

Bolton was the second Black police chief in the City of Hattiesburg. He served from 2007 to 2015.

“On behalf of the Hattiesburg Police Department, we want to send out sincerest condolences to the Bolton family, as well as his loved ones,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy.