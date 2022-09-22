COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The founder of Homes of Hope for Children has been released from jail after being charged with procuring prostitution along with two counts of drug possession.

Michael Sean Garret entered into a treatment facility. It’s unclear how long he will be at the treatment facility.

Prosecutors said his bond will be revoked if he leaves the facility. He’s also under a number of other stipulations.

“It’s an inpatient treatment, so it is inpatient. So, he’s got a number of conditions listed on here, and you can look at those and go over those, but he’s not to have unsupervised telephone communication. He’s not to have any contact with Homes of Hope. I mean, the courts have done what I believe they should have done to make sure that those safe guards are built in that he won’t be doing anything he should not be doing,’ said Hal Kittrell, District Attorney 15th Circuit Court.

Homes of Hope announced Garret’s dismal on Facebook earlier this week.

The Board of Directors of Homes of Hope for Children, Inc. are working diligently, under the supervision of the Courts, to fully assume the duties of the daily and long-term operations of the wonderful facility we have located in the Pine Belt. We can assure the public and all those who have a special interest in children’s ministry that there is no indication of any harm to the health, safety, and welfare of the children in our care. We are a Christian centered ministry, and we really need the thoughts, prayers, and support of everyone in our community as we move forward. Hopes of Hope

Prosecutors said charges against Garret are still pending as the investigation continues. He has been mandated to return to court upon completion of treatment.