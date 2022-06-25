LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Former Laurel city councilman Tony Wheat was approved by the board to hold a seat on the city’s school board.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the board unanimously approved Wheat to fill the unexpired term of Jeremy Adams, who recently resigned. Wheat’s term will run through March 3, 2023.

The newspaper reported he served 16 years on the city council before losing to Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Kelly in the last reelection. Wheat has experience in business and accounting, and he’s served as a substitute teacher for the Laurel School District.