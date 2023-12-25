JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Judge David Lyons, who previously served as the police chief of Laurel, died on Sunday, December 24.

“Whether you knew him as Judge, Chief or Coach, all knew him as a fine man who will be missed,” said officials with the Laurel Police Department.

“David was a dedicated friend, outstanding fellow law enforcement officer, true patriot, and a fair and balanced judge. His passion for service was evident in his body of work throughout his lifetime. Jones County has lost a giant of a man,” said officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.