Former MDOC probation officer indicted on two more counts of embezzlement

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer Dendrick Hurd again. He was indicted on two additional counts of embezzlement in Forrest County.

Special agents also issued an $8,667.50 demand letter to Hurd. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Hurd was arrested in September 2021 for allegedly abusing his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle money from people attempting to pay court-sentenced fees and fines. According to White, additional victims submitted tips to the State Auditor’s office after the arrest was reported. Hurd is now charged with a total of four counts of embezzlement.

White said Hurd surrendered to special agents at the Forrest County Sheriff’s office. His bond was set by the court.

If convicted on all counts, Hurd faces up to 80 years in prison or $20,000 in fines.