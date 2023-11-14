JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Waynesboro man was arrested in Jones County for allegedly taking lewd photos of a woman without her knowledge.

Joseph Robin (Courtesy: Jones County Adult Detention Center)

Investigators said 40-year-old Joseph Robin was arrested on Saturday, November 11 in Calhoun and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Robin was a former newscaster at a Meridian TV station.

According to the Jones County Adult Detention Center’s website, Robin was charged with secretly photographing for lewd purpose. His bond was set at $25,000.