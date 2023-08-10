JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A former law enforcement officer has been arrested for allegedly robbing a convenience store.

The Laurel Leader Call reported 41-year-old Dwight Fayard II, of Ellisville, was charged with robbery. He was arrested by Ellisville police on Monday, August 7 at the Valero store on Highway 11.

Dwight Fayard II (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

Investigators said officers responded to the store before 1:00 a.m. after receiving a report about a robbery.

During the investigation, officers learned Fayard had been fired from the store the previous day. The manager allegedly observed Fayard on a security camera taking money from the business.

Police said Fayard returned to the store Monday morning to try to “pay the manager back for a loan.”

Fayard previously worked with the Sandersville Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. According to the detention center’s website, his bond was set at $15,000.