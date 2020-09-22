Former Petal alderman arrested for molestation

Pine Belt
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A former Petal alderman was arrested for molestation on Monday, September 21, 2020.

According to Forrest County deputies, Joe McMurry Sr, 81, was arrested by Petal police.

McMurry is being held at the Forrest County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with touching for lustful purposes, gratification and molestation.

