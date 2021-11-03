Former Petal Library to be restored

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The owner of the former Petal Library said he plans to restore the building after appearing in front of the Petal Board of Alderman on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Pine Belt News reported the owner, Jerry Dixson, said he would secure the building first to avoid further vandalizations. He said the cost would be about $200,000, and it would take about six months to finish the project.

Dixson and the city mayor have concerns over the asbestos in the building, but they hope to avoid tearing down the building.

However, Petal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Valerie Wilson said she is considering opening up the building for other occupants.

The Petal Board of Alderman will meet again in 90 days to discuss the progress that has been made on the building.