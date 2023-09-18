PURVIS, Miss. (WHLT) – The former National Guard armory building in Purvis will serve as a crisis stabilization unit.

Pine Belt News reported the building was acquired from the city by the Lamar County Board of Supervisors.

The center will serve individuals in mental health or substance abuse crises. According to Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits, the facility will allow those individuals to receive treatment without having to go through the jail system.

The crisis intervention teams will work with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Pine Belt Mental Healthcare.

The project is expected to go out to bid in January 2024.