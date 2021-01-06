Former Sumrall alderman charged with two counts of sexual battery

SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – A former alderman of Sumrall made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. James Burnham has been charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Judge Bill Anderson set Burnham’s bond at $30,000. The judge cited that the affidavit filed against Burnham was from one person instead of two.

Sumrall police arrested Burnham on Tuesday and booked into the Lamar County jail.

