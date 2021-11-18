Former Sumrall deputy clerk arrested for embezzlement

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested the former deputy municipal clerk for Sumrall.

Juanyana Holloway was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement. Special agents presented a $28,686.09 demand letter to Holloway upon her arrest.

According to White, Holloway embezzled cash as Sumrall neighbors paid their water bills. She allegedly did not include cash collections on daily bank deposit slips. From 2018-2020, Holloway allegedly took more than $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.

“As the native of a small town in the Pine Belt myself, my team and I will never turn a blind eye to what is happening with taxpayer money in our community,” said White. “We will hold the line and enforce the law wherever we find theft of public funds.”

Holloway turned herself in to special agents in Lamar County on Wednesday, November 10. Her bond was set at $25,000. If convicted on all counts, Holloway faces up to 25 years in prison or $15,000 in fines.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.