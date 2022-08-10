LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs.

Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White said she embezzled cash as Sumrall customers paid their water bills.

According to White, Holloway did not include cash collections on daily bank deposit slips. She embezzled more than $13,000 from the town from the summer of 2018 to the summer of 2020.

“This is another instance of a person working in a small utilities office who was stealing from the people she was supposed to be serving,” said White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

White said his office has already recovered the entire amount of Holloway’s demand letter and returned it to the appropriate deserving entities.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.