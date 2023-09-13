HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Former Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry will serve as grand marshal for the university’s homecoming parade.

Berry, who retired this year after leading the Golden Eagles for 14 years, was asked by members of the USM Student Government Association (SGA) to take on the special duty. The annual homecoming parade will be on October 7.

Berry led the Golden Eagles to 528 victories, nine NCAA tournament appearances and two NCAA Super Regional berths. This year, USM was within one win of returning to the College World Series.

His career at the university spanned 23 years as both head coach and assistant/associate head coach, and his seven consecutive winning seasons as the program’s skipper currently rank as the best in Division I baseball.

“Coach Berry’s dedication to Southern Miss and our baseball program, his relationship with the Hattiesburg and Southern Miss communities, and his incredible coaching career at USM is what makes him the perfect person to serve in this capacity. We wanted to honor Coach Berry by asking him to serve in this role, and we’re very excited he agreed to do it,” said Jonathan Jenkins, president of the SGA.

Berry said he’s humbled by the committee’s request.

“It’s my honor to serve as this year’s grand marshal for the parade,” Berry said. “Southern Miss is the best because of its people. For the past 23 years, I have had the pleasure of meeting so many people and building lifelong relationships. Please join me in celebrating this year’s homecoming as we continue to take Southern Miss To The Top.”

The USM 2023 homecoming parade is tentatively set for 1:00 p.m., traveling east down Hardy Street and into the main entrance of campus. The parade traditionally features the USM Pride of Mississippi Marching Band, Dixie Darlings, and floats/walkers representing other university organizations, local businesses, and community entities, along with area high school and community college marching bands.