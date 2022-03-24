WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Former Wayne Academy track coach and teacher Andy Bryant Evans drowned while fishing on Monday, March 21.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Evans drowned in a private lake in the Beat Four Community of Wayne County. Authorities said the 74-year-old swam to a boat that was drifting away, but he did not resurface. A Jones County dive team recovered his body around 2:00 p.m.

Evans’ funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. at West Shady Grove Baptist Church on Friday, March 25. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the church.